Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jake Gyllenhaal Offers Rare Insight Into His Life as an Uncle to Maggie Gyllenhaal's Kids

Jake Gyllenhaal is known for his many roles, which include being an actor and a producer, but perhaps the title he loves best is being an uncle to sister Maggie Gyllenhaal's two kids.

By Kisha Forde Sep 27, 2021 3:44 PMTags
Jake GyllenhaalMaggie GyllenhaalCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Jake Gyllenhaal Is the Latest Star to Weigh In on Bathing Debate

Jake Gyllenhaal is singing the praises of two people not far from home.
 
In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the Spider Man: Far From Home star opened up about his duties as an uncle to older sister Maggie Gyllenhaal's two children. The Crazy Heart actress shares daughters, Ramona, 14, and Gloria, 9, with husband of 12 years, actor Peter Sarsgaard.
 
When it comes to his nieces, Jake shared, "Truly, and I'm not just saying this because it's an interview, two of the most incredible people. They come from a long line of incredible women and they're even more incredible than the ones before them." In addition to Maggie herself, of course, those long line of incredible women would also include Maggie's mom, screenwriter and director, Naomi Foner.
 
Admitting that for most of their lives, Jake would see his nieces primarily in passing "at a dinner or a thing," the actor explained he recently decided to step up his family bonding time, such as by having them "come to stay with me, you know, when my sister and my brother-in-law need a break and actually having the time to say let's spend five days together."

photos
Celebrity Siblings

"Getting to know them and watching them grow up," he added. "And actually sitting and listening to their experiences and the things that they're going through."

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Netflix/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton Appear to Confirm Romance at Tony Awards

2

See Meghan McCain's Shady Response to The View's COVID Debacle

3

The Voice: See Blake Shelton's Salty Text to Ariana Grande

And as far as who's really in charge whenever he's on duty? The actor also explained that Maggie's two daughters have a good amount of freedom. As he put it, "Because they are the farthest from being a handful that you could imagine. And they're really not on their phones. Their father [Peter] taught them a lot about the outdoors and the country, it's very important to him. So, they find trees more interesting than phones, which is a rarity."

Although there's plenty of freedom to found—if you're wondering if Jake's nieces have watched any of his flicks (which would include heavy hitters like Zodiac, Prisoners and Nightcrawler), you'll have to guess again since the answer to that is a pretty firm no.

Trending Stories

1

See Meghan McCain's Shady Response to The View's COVID Debacle

2

Gabby Petito Case: Dog the Bounty Hunter Visits Brian Laundrie's Home

3

The Voice: See Blake Shelton's Salty Text to Ariana Grande

4

Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton Appear to Confirm Romance at Tony Awards

5

Meg Ryan Stuns in Sexy Floral Dress During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Latest News

Jake Gyllenhaal Gives Rare Insight as an Uncle to Sister Maggie's Kids

Kelly Clarkson Sells the Home She Shared With Ex Brandon Blackstock

28 Times Terry Bradshaw Has Been the Ultimate Girl Dad

Gabby Petito's Friend Details "Rocky" Relationship With Brian Laundrie

Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton Appear to Confirm Romance at Tony Awards

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Kourtney in Throwback From Teenage Years

Big News, Sex/Life Fans: Netflix Show Is Renewed for Season 2