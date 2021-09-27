Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kelly Clarkson Sells Home She Shared With Ex Brandon Blackstock for $8.24 Million: Go Inside

Kelly Clarkson's next chapter won't include this 10,000-square-foot California mansion. The actress sold the massive property for more than $8 million. See inside the house for yourself below.

Kelly Clarkson has officially broken away from her Los Angeles mansion. 

After initially listing it for sale in May 2020, the singer's massive 10,000-square-feet California home finally has a new owner. According to online real estate records, the three-time Grammy winner sold the property—complete with eight bedrooms and nine full bathrooms—for $8.24 million, less than the $8.5 million she reportedly paid for it back in 2018, five years after she married soon-to-be ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

However, the daytime talk show host is staying a California homeowner. In June, she bought a 5,000-square-foot, five-bedroom Colonial-style home. The price tag? $5.445 million, according to The Los Angeles Times

The sale is yet another step in closing this chapter of her life as her marriage to Blackstock reaches its own formal end date. According to court documents obtained by E! News on Sept. 24, a judge signed an order to declare the former couple, who filed for divorce in June 2020, legally single. Their "marital or domestic partnership status" will be over on Jan. 7, 2022.

See inside the house she once called home below: 

The MLS
Anything But Blue

Wake up to some fresh air, since this room leads right to the balcony. The fireplace is also a nice touch!

The MLS
Let's Chat

Kelly's home is great for having guests over! The open floor plan allows for a welcoming space and makes the shared spaces feel larger.

The MLS
Bubble Bath Time

Get some me-time with this incredible bathroom. From the spacious layout to the vanity area and massive bathtub, this is one room you'll never want to leave.

The MLS
Game Room

Get your game on! The perfect room to unwind and unplug.

The MLS
Arts & Crafts

Let your imagination run wild with this room. Perfect for setting up as an arts and crafts room, or make it an area where your little ones can have some fun.

The MLS
Sweet Dreams

A room perfect for some rest and relaxation! The painted wood and tile pattern give this room some extra oomph.

The MLS
Chef's Kiss

Bon appétit! This gourmet kitchen is perfect for cooking your kiddos or loves one a fresh meal. It features three islands (!!!), two dishwashers and chic appliances.

The MLS
Movie Night

Get the popcorn ready! Enjoy some family time or a date night with your partner with this at-home theater.

