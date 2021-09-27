Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Appear to Confirm Their Romance at Tony Awards

Watch : Brie Larson Talks Love Scenes With Tom Hiddleston

Although their romance has been quite loki for some time now, Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton appeared to flip the script for this year's Tony Awards.



The Marvel actor, 40, attended the annual ceremony with Zawe, 37, on Sunday, Sept. 26. The Loki star was nominated in the Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play category for his role in the 2019 revival of Betrayal. The Broadway production is where he first met Zawe, as the two starred in the play as a strained couple. The co-stars, although they have never previously confirmed an off-screen relationship, have been linked together ever since the show's run.



For the honorable night, Tom opted to wear a navy-blue suit and bowtie, while the Wanderlust actress donned a gorgeous red tulle Carolina Herrera gown. They posed alongside other actors, including their Betrayal co-star Charlie Cox and director Jamie Lloyd on the red carpet and smiled for a photo of just the two of them inside the award show.