Matthew Koma's Early Birthday Message for Hilary Duff May Make You Blush

Watch : Hilary Duff Shares Son's Heartfelt Poem While Recovering From COVID-19

Matthew Koma still knows how to make his wife Hilary Duff "swoon."



Even though the Younger alum doesn't turn 34 until Sept. 28, her husband of almost two years decided to kick off the birthday celebrations a little early by posting a sweet dedication to his other half on Sept. 26.



"It's wifey's birthday in a few days and it only feels right to let her have the whole week to soak up the birthday love," the 34-year-old musician captioned an Instagram photo of the couple with their youngest daughter, 6-month-old Mae. "There aren't enough hours in the day, but you manage to make more," he added. "There's never enough sleep, but you find the energy…I'm really the luckiest to get to do this life thing with you."

"The easy days and the absolute s--t storms we're constantly navigating…You're never phased and you give so much of yourself to us. And you still manage to be the coolest f--king individual outside of all that," he continued. "We're all totally humbled by the wide strokes you're able to paint while we're still trying to tie our shoes."