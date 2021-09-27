Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Matthew Koma's Early Birthday Message for Hilary Duff May Make You Blush

Although Matthew Koma’s birthday message to wife Hilary Duff may have been a few days early, his sentiment is right on time. See his message dedicated to the Younger star.

Matthew Koma still knows how to make his wife Hilary Duff "swoon."
 
Even though the Younger alum doesn't turn 34 until Sept. 28, her husband of almost two years decided to kick off the birthday celebrations a little early by posting a sweet dedication to his other half on Sept. 26.
 
"It's wifey's birthday in a few days and it only feels right to let her have the whole week to soak up the birthday love," the 34-year-old musician captioned an Instagram photo of the couple with their youngest daughter, 6-month-old Mae. "There aren't enough hours in the day, but you manage to make more," he added. "There's never enough sleep, but you find the energy…I'm really the luckiest to get to do this life thing with you."

"The easy days and the absolute s--t storms we're constantly navigating…You're never phased and you give so much of yourself to us. And you still manage to be the coolest f--king individual outside of all that," he continued. "We're all totally humbled by the wide strokes you're able to paint while we're still trying to tie our shoes." 

Matthew then shared his birthday wish for Hilary. "I hope this year allows you some of the best memories yet…we'll be here to cheer you on as you reach for every little dream cloud you come up with while we're talking in bed at night," he continued. "Happy birthday to the greatest wifey, mom, and snacking partner there is…but also thank god you were born because we'd be so f--ked."

However, it was the very end of the birthday shoutout that Matthew made it clear he was ready to turn up the heat in honor of the special occasion. "Love you," he concluded. "Also, my full body hive is better so we can bone down tonight."

Following his declaration, Hilary responded with clear adoration, writing, "Swoon. Thank god the FBH are gone because who would ever measure up to these love dedications?"

The two, who tied the knot in December 2019, have not been shy about sharing their love for one another on social media, and Matthew's latest post proves to be no exception. The two are also parents to daughter, Banks, 2, and Hilary is also mom to Luca, 9, who she shares with ex Mike Comrie.

Although it's clear Matthew and Hilary's love notes for each other will reign supreme, this one is surely one for the books. As one person also pointed out, when it came to his heartwarming post, Matthew "really ended it with a bang."

