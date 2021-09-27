Cheryl Burke Tests Positive for COVID-19 Prior to Dancing With the Stars Taping

Watch : Cheryl Burke Drops MAJOR Hints About New "DWTS" Season

Cheryl Burke broke down in tears as she told fans she has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, the 37-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro, who is paired with Cody Rigsby for the recently launched season 30, got emotional in footage posted to Instagram of herself just after she got the positive diagnosis.

"I have really bad news," Cheryl said. "I've been feeling progressively worse. The PCR test came back, and it came back positive. And I just feel so bad for Cody—I feel like I'm letting him down. I just feel like s--t, to be quite honest, and it's so overwhelming because it's Sunday, and the show is tomorrow."

Cheryl, who explained she is fully vaccinated, said she just hopes she "didn't spread it" and added, "I can't believe this happened." She had also posted footage of herself driving to the hospital to get the test.

Among those sharing support in the comments section was fellow pro Alan Bersten, who wrote, "Praying for you." Also offering well-wishes was Peta Murgatroyd, who posted, "Oh Cheryl I'm so sorry!!!!"