74th Annual Tony Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Broadway is back! Leslie Odom Jr. and Audra McDonald host a star-studded event to belatedly celebrate the 2019-2020 season.

Raise the curtain and light the lights because the Tony Awards are back! 

The event is taking place at New York's Winter Garden Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 26, and is being divided into two acts. 

For the first act, host Audra McDonald—who has six Tonys of her own—will preside over the awards ceremony for most of the nominees from the 2019-2020 Broadway season.

Last year's ceremony was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Broadway going dark for more than a year. (Show reopenings just started in September). Tony winner and Hamilton alum Leslie Odom Jr. will then host a special titled The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back. The spectacular is a live concert featuring performances from Broadway's biggest stars and the casts of the Best Musical nominees, including Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

The spectacular will also reveal the winners of the top three categories: Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical. 

"Broadway is a part of my DNA and I'm so thrilled to see it open back up again," Odom said in a press release. "There are so many talented artists going back to work and doing what they love for audiences who have missed these tremendous performances. I'm very happy to host The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!" 

To see every star, and all the fabulous red-carpet looks, scroll on.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Leslie Odom Jr.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Rita Pietropinto Kitt & Tom Kitt
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Charlotte St. Martin
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Woodie King Jr.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Woodie King Jr. & Elizabeth Van Dyke
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Andy Gelb
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Frank DiLella

