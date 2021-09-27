Big News, Sex/Life Fans: Netflix's Hottest Show Is Renewed for Season 2

Here's a present for you, Sex/Life fans—and it's quite the package.
The hit Netflix series has been renewed for season two. The streaming service announced the news on Monday, Sept. 27, saying new episodes are coming soon. No release date or new footage was posted. Like the debut season, the second installment of Sex/Life will film in Toronto.
The show stars real-life couple Sarah Shahi and Australian Adam Demos. She plays Billie Connolly, a sexually frustrated suburban housewife and mother who starts a diary about her wild and steamy past relationship with her old boyfriend, Brad Simon. What's so special about him? It's a long story and part of it is best explained visually, which the series does with hilarious effects.
Adam portrays the man, a sexy New York music producer who also harbors an infatuation with Billie.
In addition to Sarah and Adam, Mike Vogel will reprise his role as Billie's husband Cooper, a business executive, and Margaret Odette will return to play her BFF Sasha in season two, Netflix said.
"Sex/Life is a dream come true," creator and showrunner Stacy Rukeyser said in a statement. "To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying. When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired. I'm thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us."
So where did Sex/Life leave off? In July, Sarah spoke to E! News about the debut season's jaw-dropping finale. She said, "I definitely didn't expect for it to go there because, you know, you keep hearing Billie over and over again, and she says, 'I love my husband.'"
"She's not ignoring her children, she's not ignoring the needs of her husband," the actor continued about Billie. "There is just a part of her that's missing, and she's really struggling trying to feel it again."
