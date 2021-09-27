Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Big News, Sex/Life Fans: Netflix's Hottest Show Is Renewed for Season 2

Netflix has renewed its hit series Sex/Life, starring Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos, for a second season. Check out more details.

Here's a present for you, Sex/Life fans—and it's quite the package.

The hit Netflix series has been renewed for season two. The streaming service announced the news on Monday, Sept. 27, saying new episodes are coming soon. No release date or new footage was posted. Like the debut season, the second installment of Sex/Life will film in Toronto.

The show stars real-life couple Sarah Shahi and Australian Adam Demos. She plays Billie Connolly, a sexually frustrated suburban housewife and mother who starts a diary about her wild and steamy past relationship with her old boyfriend, Brad Simon. What's so special about him? It's a long story and part of it is best explained visually, which the series does with hilarious effects.

Adam portrays the man, a sexy New York music producer who also harbors an infatuation with Billie.

In addition to Sarah and Adam, Mike Vogel will reprise his role as Billie's husband Cooper, a business executive, and Margaret Odette will return to play her BFF Sasha in season two, Netflix said.

