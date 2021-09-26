AHS Star Lily Rabe Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Hamish Linklater

This isn't an American Horror Story, it's quite the opposite!
Lily Rabe is pregnant and expecting her third child with longtime partner Hamish Linklater, her rep confirms to E! News. The two, who are notoriously private about their personal lives, welcomed a daughter in 2017 and another child in 2020. Hamish is also a father to Lucinda Rose, 14, from a previous relationship.
Although the couple has yet to publicly comment on their growing family, the AHS star seemingly announced her pregnancy while attending the star-studded Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, Lily fashionably debuted her baby bump on the red carpet, as she cradled her belly when posing for photos. The Undoing actress looked effortlessly stylish in a voluminous black-and-white polka dot dress by Carolina Herrera, which featured dramatic off-the-shoulder sleeves and decorative massive bows at the neckline.
The 39-year-old star paired her elegant design with a striking red lip and matching ruby-colored jewelry pieces.
On Sunday, Sept. 26, Lily took to Instagram to share more candid photos of her look from the event. While she didn't mention her pregnancy, she posed with her hand on her bump in many of the portraits.
"Thank you for a very special and celebratory evening @academymuseum and @amazonstudios," she captioned her post.
Back in March, Lily opened up about what it was like to work with her longtime partner for Amazon Prime's thriller series, Tell Me Your Secrets.
"I was cast first and [executive producer Bruna Papandrea] called me and was like, 'It's so wild. I knew you were together of course, but no one else in the room did. We were talking about our dream people for this part and everyone started talking about Hamish,'" Lily told Stylcaster at the time. "Bruna said at a certain point, 'You know they have children and a family.' Everyone was just shocked."
"We've had a lot of luck being cast opposite one another," the actress continued. "We were cast opposite each other in a lot of plays. Hamish was always like, 'It's because I'm so tall.' We're both really tall and you can't cheat height on stage. But then as time has gone by, we're also creating the opportunity to work together because we really love it. But this actually was just luck."