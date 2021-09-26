Ben Affleck Is Jennifer Lopez's Biggest Supporter at 2021 Global Citizen Live Event

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Reflects on "Magical" Venice Trip With Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is truly the biggest Jennifer Lopez fan.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the actor was on hand to support his girlfriend at the Global Citizen Live event in New York City, which marked her first gig since they confirmed their rekindled romance.

The singer performed songs such as her hit "Jenny From the Block"—whose 2002 music video stars Ben, as well "I'm Real and "Ain't It Funny" with Ja Rule and "All I Have" with LL Cool J. Offstage, Jennifer, 52, and Ben, 49, were seen embracing and holding hands.

A day later, the two were seen smiling and walking together in a park in the city.

J.Lo last performed music at the VAX Live event in Los Angeles on May 2, where Ben appeared separately onstage. After that concert, the two vacationed together in Montana, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance. The couple, who dated in the early '00s and used to be engaged before their 2004 breakup, confirmed in July they were officially back together with a sizzling photo on J.Lo's Instagram that was taken during a trip to the South of France.