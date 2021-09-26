Ben Affleck Is Jennifer Lopez's Biggest Supporter at 2021 Global Citizen Live Event

Ben Affleck is truly the biggest Jennifer Lopez fan.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, the actor was on hand to support his girlfriend at the Global Citizen Live event in New York City, which marked her first gig since they confirmed their rekindled romance.
The singer performed songs such as her hit "Jenny From the Block"—whose 2002 music video stars Ben, as well "I'm Real and "Ain't It Funny" with Ja Rule and "All I Have" with LL Cool J. Offstage, Jennifer, 52, and Ben, 49, were seen embracing and holding hands.
A day later, the two were seen smiling and walking together in a park in the city.
J.Lo last performed music at the VAX Live event in Los Angeles on May 2, where Ben appeared separately onstage. After that concert, the two vacationed together in Montana, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance. The couple, who dated in the early '00s and used to be engaged before their 2004 breakup, confirmed in July they were officially back together with a sizzling photo on J.Lo's Instagram that was taken during a trip to the South of France.
In September, Ben and Jennifer made their first joint red carpet appearance in 18 years, at the premiere of his movie The Last Duel at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. They then jetted to New York, where they attended the 2021 Met Gala together.
In a recent interview with Adweek, Ben sung the praises of his girlfriend, who was honored with the publication's Brand Visionary Award.
"All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes," he said, "because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them."
He continued, "I am in awe of what Jennifer's effect on the world is. At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country. That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect."
