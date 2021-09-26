Matt James Proves His Love for Rachael Kirkconnell With Sweet Birthday Tribute

Watch : Rachael Kirkconnell Excited for BF Matt James on "DWTS"

Matt James handed out something sweeter than a rose.

The former Bachelor lead took to Instagram to celebrate his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell's 25th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 26. In true Matt style, the reality TV star shared an uber-romantic tribute to his leading lady, which only further proved their love is the real deal.

"Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you—Deuteronomy 31:6," Matt began his Instagram caption, quoting a Bible verse.

He added, "Happy Birthday to my emergency contact @rachaelkirkconnell. I love you."

Along with his message, Matt posted a collage of photos that featured heartwarming moments with Rachael, including a candid image of the two during his season of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year. One picture captured the couple interacting with kids at a school, while another showed them snapping a selfie during a casual afternoon outing.