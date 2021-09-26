Riverdale Star KJ Apa and Clara Berry Welcome Their First Baby

Watch : KJ Apa and Clara Berry Welcome 1st Baby

KJ Apa can officially add a new role to his resume: Dad!

The Riverdale actor and his girlfriend Clara Berry have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. The 27-year-old model announced the special news on Instagram and shared details about their little one, including his unique name.

"Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September," Clara captioned her post on Sunday, Sept. 26. "He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love."

KJ's Riverdale co-star, Lili Reinhart, expressed her excitement for the couple in the comments section.

"Can't wait to meet him," the actress gushed, adding the heart-eyes and red heart emojis. "Congratulations."

"FRANKS and sunny have a new bud," Alex Fine, who recently expanded his family with singer Cassie, replied. Model Hana Cross responded, "Yay congratulations you guys! So happy for you!!"