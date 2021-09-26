Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Riverdale Star KJ Apa and Clara Berry Welcome Their First Baby

KJ Apa and Clara Berry are officially parents! The couple revealed they welcomed a baby boy, and shared details of his unique name and birth date.

Watch: KJ Apa and Clara Berry Welcome 1st Baby

KJ Apa can officially add a new role to his resume: Dad!

The Riverdale actor and his girlfriend Clara Berry have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. The 27-year-old model announced the special news on Instagram and shared details about their little one, including his unique name.

"Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September," Clara captioned her post on Sunday, Sept. 26. "He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love."

KJ's Riverdale co-star, Lili Reinhart, expressed her excitement for the couple in the comments section.

"Can't wait to meet him," the actress gushed, adding the heart-eyes and red heart emojis. "Congratulations."

"FRANKS and sunny have a new bud," Alex Fine, who recently expanded his family with singer Cassie, replied. Model Hana Cross responded, "Yay congratulations you guys! So happy for you!!"

KJ, 24, has not yet commented publicly on the birth of his son.

Back in May, he and Clara took to social media to share they were going to be a family of three!

The model posted a collage of maternity photos on her Instagram page and adorably cradled her growing baby bump. Clara kept her caption simple by using a chef and frying pan emoji, to sweetly suggest she was cooking something.

For those who didn't quite get the message, KJ commented, "She's pregnant btw."

The couple's baby news comes over a year after they confirmed their relationship in February 2020. At the time, the CW star posted a PDA-filled photo of himself and Clara kissing, along with the caption, "Coup de foudre (Love at first sight)."

The rest, as they say, is history!

