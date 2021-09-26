Olivia Rodrigo Sizzles in Her Riskiest Dress Yet for Academy Museum Opening Gala

Good 4 her.
There's no denying that Olivia Rodrigo is known for her chart-topping music and electrifying style. Since debuting her Sour album earlier this year, the pop star has continued to slay the red carpet. Whether she's rocking a '90s grunge look or opting for something frilly and feminine, she hasn't missed a beat.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, the 18-year-old sensation took her flair for fashion to a whole other level when she stepped out in her riskiest outfit yet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala.
For the star-studded event, Olivia turned heads in a sleek black strapless dress from Saint Laurent. But despite the classic silhouette, which elegantly draped down and hugged the pop star's curves, the piece was anything but basic.
The design featured a dramatic plunging neckline with wave-like edges, as well as a thigh-high slit. The best detail of all, though: The gown included pockets!
The former Disney Channel star accessorized with a bold red lip, strappy heels and an effortless updo.
Hollywood's biggest and brightest celebrated the new Academy Museum at the gala—a fundraiser co-chaired by Ava DuVernay, Ryan Murphy, and Blumhouse Production's Jason Blum. The event also honored legendary actress Sophia Loren and filmmaker Haile Gerima.
Olivia wasn't the only celebrity to drop jaws at the fanciful fête in Los Angeles. Katy Perry went back to her brunette roots for the event, while Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi made their red carpet debut as a couple.
Issa Rae, Jennifer Hudson and Selma Blair were a few A-listers who opted for super sparkly outfits, while others took a more subtle approach.
