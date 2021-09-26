Summer House's Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Are Officially Married

Loverboy is in the air!
Summer House's Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula finally tied the knot on Saturday, Sept. 25 during a beautiful backyard wedding in her New Jersey hometown of Hillsborough, New Jersey. The bride reposted several videos shared by friends from the event on her Instagram Story.
The couple tied the knot at her parent's home, Us Weekly reported exclusively. The outlet published a photo of the bride and groom walking among their guests as they throw confetti on them. Amanda wore a white spaghetti strap A-line bridal gown and cathedral-length veil while Kyle sported a navy and black tux.
According to the magazine, several of the pair's Summer House co-stars attended the wedding, including Carl Radke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Luke Gulbranson, Danielle Olivera and Ciara Miller, while Winter House personalities Austen Kroll, Craig Conover and Andrea Denver also made the guest list.
Before exchanging their vows, Kyle gushed over his bride-to-be, writing on Instagram, "My everything. Let's do this."
Though the pair got engaged in Sept. 2018, the coronavirus pandemic delayed their wedding plans.
"I feel like a lot of people are in this catch 22. You've got all this money down, most people probably haven't even been engaged for two plus years," Kyle told E! News in February. "It adds more stress to the equation and we're just trying to figure it out. There's a lot of unknowns and our wedding was, technically speaking, postponed and by the time our new date comes around it's kind of, like, I don't know if enough has changed. We'll have to wait and see."
Despite the fact the pandemic forced them to rethink their perfect "I dos," it also brought the couple, who began dating in 2015, closer together.
"The pandemic actually put us to the test in a big way," Kyle previously shared. "Fortunately, even if we bottomed out, we kind of came back stronger and we entered the summer in probably the best place we've ever been…and that was a breath of fresh air."
Now officially husband and wife, they're likely breathing easier, too. As Kyle wrote on Instagram ahead of their vows, "I can't wait to put all of this planning behind us & party like we did at Kygo."
Cheers (with a Loverboy, of course) to that.
