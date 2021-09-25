Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's 21-Year-Old Son Arrested for Assault

Mingus Reedus, the son of superstars Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen, was recently arrested for assaulting a woman in New York City.
According to the New York City Police Department's DCPI, authorities responded to a 911 call on Friday, Sept. 24 at 10:15 p.m. EST about an assault that occurred around Mulberry Street and Baxter Street near the 5th Precinct.
An unidentified 24-year-old woman told local law enforcement that she had a verbal confrontation with an unknown 21-year-old male, later revealed to be Mingus, when he punched her in the face. The victim sustained an injury below her left eye, police reported, and she was transported to New York's Downtown Hospital. She's in stable condition.
Per the DCPI, Mingus was arrested and charged with assault following the incident.
Mingus spoke to The New York Daily News about the ordeal, alleging that the victim and her friends came after him and his group at the San Gennaro festival in the city's Little Italy district.
According to the 21-year-old star, he "threw his arm out" to protect himself from the woman and accidentally hit her.
"It was instinct," he explained of the incident. "I was reacting to them swarming me and was afraid for the safety of my group."
He continued, "We didn't think anything of it, but these five girls followed us for two blocks, throwing food at us and yelling. We told them to leave us alone, but they kept following, threatening to hurt my girlfriend and her friend."
"These girls swarmed me," he alleged, "one pulling my hair from the back, another throwing water in my face."
Mingus recalled throwing his arms out to defend himself from the woman and her friends when he hit one of them.
"Ten seconds later the police got involved," Mingus shared. "Police saw one of the girls hurt and refused to listen to the context. My intention for that day was to mind my own business and play fair games."
According to the outlet, the star is expected in court in the upcoming weeks.
Reps for Norman and Helena had no immediate comment about Mingus when reached by E! News.