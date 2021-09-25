Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's 21-Year-Old Son Arrested for Assault

Mingus Reedus, the son of superstars Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen, was recently arrested for assaulting a woman in New York City.

According to the New York City Police Department's DCPI, authorities responded to a 911 call on Friday, Sept. 24 at 10:15 p.m. EST about an assault that occurred around Mulberry Street and Baxter Street near the 5th Precinct.

An unidentified 24-year-old woman told local law enforcement that she had a verbal confrontation with an unknown 21-year-old male, later revealed to be Mingus, when he punched her in the face. The victim sustained an injury below her left eye, police reported, and she was transported to New York's Downtown Hospital. She's in stable condition.

Per the DCPI, Mingus was arrested and charged with assault following the incident.

Mingus spoke to The New York Daily News about the ordeal, alleging that the victim and her friends came after him and his group at the San Gennaro festival in the city's Little Italy district.