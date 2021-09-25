Catfish's Nev Schulman Welcomes Baby No. 3 and Shares Adorable Bonding Video

Watch : Necessary Realness: Morgan's Binge-Worthy TV Shows

It's really true: Catfish's Nev Schulman is a father of three.

The MTV show creator's wife, Laura Perlongo, recently gave birth to the couple's third child and second son. On Saturday, Sept. 25, Nev, 36, posted on his Instagram a sweet video of himself bending down to kissing and quietly talk to the newborn, who stares up at him and tries to focus on his face while swaddled inside a bassinet in a hospital room.

"Hi, you see me?" Nev asks. "It's your daddy."

He captioned the video, "Happy birthday little man."

Laura, 36, shared on her own page a photo of herself in the delivery room, holding their newborn son for the first time. She wrote, "Nothin like it."

The couple's new arrival joins their eldest kids, daughter Cleo James Schulman, 4, and son Beau Bobby Bruce Schulman, 2.

Laura announced her pregnancy in April, sharing several photos of herself with her family.