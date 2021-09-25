Catfish's Nev Schulman Welcomes Baby No. 3 and Shares Adorable Bonding Video

It's really true: Catfish's Nev Schulman is a father of three.
The MTV show creator's wife, Laura Perlongo, recently gave birth to the couple's third child and second son. On Saturday, Sept. 25, Nev, 36, posted on his Instagram a sweet video of himself bending down to kissing and quietly talk to the newborn, who stares up at him and tries to focus on his face while swaddled inside a bassinet in a hospital room.
"Hi, you see me?" Nev asks. "It's your daddy."
He captioned the video, "Happy birthday little man."
Laura, 36, shared on her own page a photo of herself in the delivery room, holding their newborn son for the first time. She wrote, "Nothin like it."
The couple's new arrival joins their eldest kids, daughter Cleo James Schulman, 4, and son Beau Bobby Bruce Schulman, 2.
Laura announced her pregnancy in April, sharing several photos of herself with her family.
"You guyyyyyyssssss, we have a big announcement to maaaaake," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "#BABYNUMBER3 COMING IN HOT...hahah we SO EXCITED. Cant wait to share all the love and chaos this spring / summer."
She added, "THREE!?! gahhhh this is gonna be wildddd. Wish us luck."
Earlier this month, Nev shared photos of Laura swimming and paid tribute to his wife of four years on her 36th birthday.
"Life before you was just an empty pool," he wrote. "Then I met you and realized how fun and exciting and terrifyingly unpredictable it could be. Sometimes it's a bit overwhelming, but you always seem to keep your head above water. You are my buoy, my life raft, my anchor, my light house…and my crazy sexy super smart wife/BFF. I am the luckiest guy in the world. Happy Birthday my love."