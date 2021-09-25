Rosalía Cozies Up to Rauw Alejandro as They Make Their Romance IG Official

This new romance has us playing "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi" on repeat!
Why, you ask? Because the world of Latin music has a new power couple. Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro just made their relationship Instagram official after they recently sparked dating rumors.
To mark her 28th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 25, the Spanish singer shared a series of intimate photos that captured some of her festivities with her boyfriend.
In one image, Rosalía cuddled up to Rauw as he held up a video game controller. The "Con Altura" musician also snapped a sweet selfie of the two, which showed Rosalía flashing a wide smile, while Rauw played coy with his hand over his mouth.
"BlisssssSSSS," the birthday girl captioned her Instagram post. "librA y bendecidA (blessed)."
The couple's PDA-filled celebration didn't stop there. On TikTok, Rosalía posted an adorable video of her and the "Cúrame" artist participating in one of the platform's dancing challenges.
In the short video clip, which was shared on Friday, Sept. 24, the duo stood next to each other to make a heart shape with their arms. Soon after, Rosalía twirled around as she held onto Rauw's hand.
That same evening, the Latinx superstars weren't afraid to put their romance on display during a fun night out.
Rosalía and Rauw were spotted holding hands and smiling from ear to ear as they left The Nice Guy, a celeb hotspot in West Hollywood, Calif.
PDA aside, the two also looked stylish during their date night, as the "La Noche de Anoche" singer donned a cropped black vest, multicolored pants and a fuzzy bucket hat. As for Rauw? The 28-year-old musician opted for a black blouse, matching pants and beanie.
Although the couple has yet to publicly share details about their relationship, a source tells E! News they have been dating for a while.
If Rosalía's latest Instagram post is any indication, it's only a matter of time before the two give fans more insight into their romance.