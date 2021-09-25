Dear Reader, Bridgerton's Season 2 Brings the Drama in First Trailer

Watch : "Bridgerton" Star Nicola Coughlan On Show's Success & S2 Secrets

Dear reader, Bridgerton's season two is guaranteed to be a lot more dramatic than ever before.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, Netflix released the first trailer for the fan-favorite show's upcoming season during its TUDUM event. Not that fans would expect anything less, but Bridgerton's second season looks like it's going to be filled with another thrilling storyline about love.

In the sneak peek video, Anthony Bridgeton (played by Jonathan Bailey) gets rejected by Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) after she overhears his "many requirements for a wife."

"You take issue with my requirements?" Anthony asks Kate, to which she fiercely replies, "I take issue with any man who views women merely as chattels and breeding stock."

She adds, "When you manage to find this paragon of virtue, whatever makes you think she will accept your suit? Are the young ladies of London to be so easily won by a pleasing smile and absolutely nothing more? ... Your character is as deficient as your horsemanship. I shall bid you goodnight."