Girls Next Door's Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt Reunite During Rare Public Outing

Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt remain good friends and this latest sighting is proof of that.
On Thursday, Sept. 23, paparazzi photographed the Girls Next Door stars as they met up in a Calabasas parking lot. For the low-key gathering, Holly wore leggings and a t-shirt, while Bridget sported a flowing dress and sneakers.
The reality stars have stayed close since their days at the Playboy mansion, reuniting for interviews and the occasional party.
Most recently, Bridget and Holly got together for a joint interview with Nylon, speaking to the magazine about their ghost encounters in Hugh Hefner's former home.
"You definitely felt the nostalgia and the old energy," Bridget said of the famed Beverly Hills mansion. "I had little things happen."
Holly, who dated Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans, added, "For me, it took a bunch of different experiences before I thought, 'OK, there's something weird going on here.'"
Bridget, on the other hand, is a big believer in the paranormal and hosts the weekly podcast Ghost Magnet.
While Bridget and Holly's friendship is seemingly stronger than ever, the same cannot be said for them and Kendra Wilkinson, who Holly called "the fakest person I've ever met" in her 2015 memoir Down the Rabbit Hole.
Holly brought up their still strained friendship in an April appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, saying that they still don't talk and doubling down on her claim that Kendra slept with Hugh before moving into the mansion.
"I had to sleep with him first," Holly alleged. "I'm not trying to slut shame anybody or anything but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him."
After hearing about Holly's remarks, Kendra commented on Instagram, "Dude... It's 2021."
"Times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on," Kendra added in a separate comment.
While Bridget has seemingly sided with Holly in this feud, Crystal Hefner said that she is on Kendra's. "I was at the mansion for a DECADE almost four years ago now and these ladies and their drama were there years before that," the 34-year-old widow said. "So much time has passed. I side with Kendra here."
Crystal continued, "Not sure why these women who shared an incredibly uncommon and rare experience (that will never be repeated in our lifetimes) can't get along? Maybe for the same reasons Holly and Bridget despise me for absolutely NO reason. I hope one day we can all get along and compare experiences."
The drama has since settled down, but Holly continues to speak out about her experience as a Playboy. Find out why she called the Playboy world "dangerous" here.