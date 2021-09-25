Girls Next Door's Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt Reunite During Rare Public Outing

Watch : Kendra Wilkinson in "Girls Next Door": E! News Rewind

Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt remain good friends and this latest sighting is proof of that.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, paparazzi photographed the Girls Next Door stars as they met up in a Calabasas parking lot. For the low-key gathering, Holly wore leggings and a t-shirt, while Bridget sported a flowing dress and sneakers.

The reality stars have stayed close since their days at the Playboy mansion, reuniting for interviews and the occasional party.

Most recently, Bridget and Holly got together for a joint interview with Nylon, speaking to the magazine about their ghost encounters in Hugh Hefner's former home.

"You definitely felt the nostalgia and the old energy," Bridget said of the famed Beverly Hills mansion. "I had little things happen."

Holly, who dated Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans, added, "For me, it took a bunch of different experiences before I thought, 'OK, there's something weird going on here.'"