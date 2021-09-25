Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Lauren Conrad, Jenna Dewan and More Stars Support Celeb Hairstylist Kristin Ess After Brother's Death

Hairstylist to the stars Kristin Ess is mourning the loss of her brother Nick to COVID-19. On the same day he was placed on a ventilator, his wife gave birth to their first child.

By McKenna Aiello Sep 25, 2021
CelebritiesCoronavirus
Kristin Ess' celebrity clientele is rallying around her following the tragic death of her younger brother. 

On Friday, Sept. 24, the acclaimed hairstylist confirmed Nick lost his fight against COVID-19, a heartbreaking conclusion to a story that also included the birth of his first child. Five days ago, Ess said the 32-year-old was placed on a ventilator the same morning his son was born. Nick could only see him over FaceTime prior to being intubated. 

"My little brother is gone and my heart feels empty," Ess wrote on Instagram, adding, "I hate this virus so much. I hate how it's robbing people of their lives with no pattern and no end in sight. Covid takes no prisoners. This kind, beautiful, hardworking, generous, compassionate man was stolen from me, stolen from his wife, his newborn, his family and his friends. We still had so many memories to make with him."

She continued, "Nick is a legend who lived lifetimes in his 32 years and I'll never stop wondering what he could have done in the next 32.⁣"

Ess' comments section was flooded with condolences from her famous friends and frequent clients, which includes Lauren Conrad, Jenna Dewan, Lucy Hale, Kelsea Ballerini, Lili Reinhart and more. 

Conrad, who has worked with Ess for years, wrote, "I love you so much." 

Dewan commented, "Kristin there are no words and my heart just absolutely breaks for you. I love you beyond."

Hale added, "Kristin, I love you so much. Thank you for sharing your heart with us. 'Sorry' will not and could not ever do justice. Rest In Peace dearest Nick."

Reinhart said her "heart goes out to you and your family," while Ballerini said she'd be thinking of Ess' loved ones. Model Hunter McGrady shared, "I am so sorry Kristin. My heart aches for you. This is a club no one wants to be a part of. Sending you so much love."

While it's not known if Ess' brother was vaccinated against COVID-19, her previous posts about his medical emergency included pleas for people to protect themselves against the virus by getting vaccinated. Read Ess' heartbreaking tribute in its entirety below: 

Find out more about Hollywood's experience battling COVID-19 by clicking here

