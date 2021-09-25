Gospel Singer Kelly Price Reported Missing in Georgia

Gospel singer Kelly Price has been reported missing in Georgia.

A spokesperson for the Cobb County Police Department confirmed to E! News on Friday, Sept. 24 that a missing person's report has been filed for Price.

Price's rep did not return E! News' requests for comment.

On July 29, 48-year-old Price announced she tested positive for COVID-19 in a video shared to Instagram. Price said she felt "really drained" and was suffering from a "splitting headache," but would continue quarantining at home and did not require hospitalization.

She told her followers, "I'm praying sincerely and fervently that this is something that God will allow to be something that passes through my system quickly so that I am still able to honor my requests during the month of August and moving forward."

However, Price's family told TMZ that one week later she was admitted to the ICU with worsening symptoms.