The Bachelor Alum Jade Roper Tolbert’s Amazon Fall Fashion Picks Include Spot-on Designer Dupes

How is it fall already? If it feels like the change in seasons came out of nowhere and if you think you have nothing to wear, don't worry because Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Roper Tolbert has you covered. She recently shared her fall fashion picks via Amazon Live, telling Amazon shoppers, "There are about 40 things in total, from accessories to clothing to shoes. Everything is meant to be mixed and matched into different outfits. From these pieces, you can put together hundreds of outfits."

Hundreds of outfits!? I love the sound of that, but I'm not sure if my bank account does. However, Jade shared, "I have some trendy pieces and some options that are more timeless. Everything is affordable and I even have a couple of designer dupes." And that is just another reason why The Bachelor fans love Jade, she is just like the rest of us. She loves a good deal and has no problem searching for the look for less. The BIP icon said, "These Steve Madden boots look like Gucci boots that are like thousands of dollars and these ones are a heck of a lot of a deal. They're really cute."

Discussing the rest of her picks, Jade said, "a lot of these pieces are timeless that you can carry on throughout the seasons throughout the years." If you want to know more about Jade's fall must-haves, keep on scrolling to see her go-to date night top, the sunglasses she says "tons of Bachelor girls have," and of course, a bunch of spot-on designer dupes.