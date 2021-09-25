Why the Gabby Petito Case Has Captivated the Nation

Watch : Gabby Petito Confirmed Dead at 22

When Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie embarked on their cross-country trip in June in her 2012 Ford Transit van, it was supposed to be the adventure of a lifetime. It ended up becoming a tragic tale that has captured the nation's attention, more questions than answers remaining. More than five days after Gabby's body was found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest—her manner of death was later determined to be homicide by the Teton County Coroner's Office —her followers, and especially her family, want to know: Where is Brian?

The revelation that Brian, 23, had seemingly disappeared was just one twist in the shocking saga since the 22-year-old YouTuber was first reported missing by her family on Sept. 11. Social media immediately took a vested interest in the ready-for-a-Netflix-docuseries story about an aspiring van life influencer and the boyfriend who came home early from their trip in his girlfriend's vehicle—alone. Then, Brian—and his parents—declined to speak with the authorities. From there, the updates came fast and furious, playing out like a Dateline special in real-time and everyone had an opinion.

But with thousands reported missing each year—the FBI had over 89,000 active missing persons at the end of 2020—what is it about this investigation that has captured the nation's attention?