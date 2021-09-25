Doja Cat Launches First Makeup Line with BH Cosmetics—And It's Out Of This World

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's Doja Cat's world and we're just living in it. If you've been waiting for the queen to drop her own beauty line, the time has finally come. Starting today, you can shop Doja's first ever makeup line at BH Cosmetics. If you love her bold and eccentric makeup looks, this collection won't disappoint.

"This collaboration is such a full circle moment for me I grew up doodling in school and always had an artistic eye, so naturally experimenting with makeup was a huge part of my life as a teenager," Doja said in a press release. "One of the first shadow palettes I ever purchased was from BH Cosmetics and I'm so proud to release this collection with them."

This collection has everything you need to put together a look that really stands out. It includes a 36 color eyeshadow palette, mini shadow quads, loose powder highlighters, mascara, calligraphy eyeliners, lip balms, lip glosses, a 10-piece brush set and more. If you love getting creative with your makeup, this is definitely a collection for you.

We love our celebrity beauty collabs, and we really love them when the prices are affordable. The Doja Cat x BH Cosmetics collaboration has great products for a very reasonable price. Check out the collection below.