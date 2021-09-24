Meghan McCain Has the Shadiest Response to The View's Coronavirus Debacle

Watch : Meghan McCain Joins DailyMail As an Online Columnist

It seems Meghan McCain is glad she got out when she did.

The new online columnist of the Daily Mail had an... interesting point of view when two co-hosts were escorted off of The View after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Sept. 24.

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were asked to leave the set just minutes before they were expected to interview Vice President Kamala Harris in person. Remaining host Joy Behar revealed her colleagues had a "breakthrough case" of COVID-19. She and Sara Haines proceeded to interview Harris remotely, with the politician tuning in from another space in the ABC News building as a precaution.

A few hours later, McCain—who left her hosting position of The View in July—seemed to weigh in and offer her take on the whole scenario. She tweeted, "Trust your instincts, kids," along with a GIF of Clint Eastwood's Blondie character giving a hat tip in 1966 movie The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.