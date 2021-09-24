On The Scene: Jessica Chastain is Tammy Faye, Bethenny Frankel on a Date and Coco Rocha Strikes a Pose

Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be eating? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out because we're here to help.
The Eyes of Jessica Chastain: Actress Jessica Chastain did not disappoint at the New York City premiere of The Eyes of Tammy Faye, channeling her inner Tammy Faye in her 1970's inspired outfit. After the screening, guests made their way to the Dream Hotel, where they enjoyed Casamigos signature cocktails. Chastain attended the after-party with husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and was joined by fellow co-stars Vincent D'onofrio, Mark Wystrach and Cherry Jones. Other notable guests included Maggie Gyllenhaal and husband Peter Saarsgard, Sharon Stone, Zachary Quinto and D'onofrio's daughter Leila George.
Date night: Bethenny Frankel and fiancé Paul Bernon spent their third anniversary in Boston, where they made a last-minute stop into The Gand nightclub. Since she wasn't dressed for the occasion, Bethenny transformed her daytime look by turning her black, open back sweater around. The duo danced, enjoyed the music and were feted with champagne bottles in honor of their relationship milestone. Bethenny and Paul left the club before midnight.
Model Behavior: Decked out in Luminous Diamonds fluorescent jewelry, supermodel Coco Rocha struck a pose mid-call at Christian Siriano's New York Fashion Week show.
Goop Sighting: An eye witness told E! News that actress-turned-lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow was spotted walking down 5th avenue in NYC this week sporting a black sleeveless top, blue jeans, white sneakers and headphones. Paltrow wore her hair down and looked carefree on her solo stroll through the streets of NYC.
Three Perfect Friends: Actresses Nicole Kidman, Regina Hall and Melissa McCarthy may star in Hulu's 9 Perfect Strangers, but these three leading ladies are far from strangers IRL. Kidman, Hall and McCarthy appeared at Neuehouse Hollywood for a Q&A screening of the Strangers finale on Sept. 21. It was revealed that Liane Moriarty, author of the book that inspired the Hulu series, personally requested for Kidman to bring McCarthy in to play the role of Frances. Luckily, Moriarty's plan worked out in her favor.
Emmy Winning Water: FIJI Water may have returned as the official water of the 73rd Emmy Awards, but you won't see any FIJI Water Girls photobombing this red carpet. For the eighth consecutive year, FIJI Water was the perfect red carpet accessory, keeping television's finest hydrated with exclusive tray-passed service and bottles on all tables inside the show. Octavia Spencer, Seth Rogen and Kaley Cuoco were among the many guests who stayed hydrated with FIJI's H2O.