On The Scene: Jessica Chastain is Tammy Faye, Bethenny Frankel on a Date and Coco Rocha Strikes a Pose

The Eyes of Jessica Chastain: Actress Jessica Chastain did not disappoint at the New York City premiere of The Eyes of Tammy Faye, channeling her inner Tammy Faye in her 1970's inspired outfit. After the screening, guests made their way to the Dream Hotel, where they enjoyed Casamigos signature cocktails. Chastain attended the after-party with husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and was joined by fellow co-stars Vincent D'onofrio, Mark Wystrach and Cherry Jones. Other notable guests included Maggie Gyllenhaal and husband Peter Saarsgard, Sharon Stone, Zachary Quinto and D'onofrio's daughter Leila George.