Dua Lipa Makes Surprise Runway Debut at Versace's Star-Studded Fashion Week Show

Dua Lipa proved she's one of fashion's It Girls as she made her runway debut for Versace during Milan Fashion Week. See the pop star strut alongside Gigi Hadid, Lourdes Leon, Naomi Campbell and more.

By Cydney Contreras Sep 24, 2021 9:48 PMTags
Dua Lipa has once again proven that she's a woman of many talents.

The pop star made her runway debut at the Versace spring/summer runway show in Milan on Friday, Sept. 24. And if we didn't know better, we'd say she was "Levitating" as she strut her stuff in a number of stunning ensembles.

Fans of the Future Nostalgia artist were positively buzzing on social media, with one Twitter user exclaiming, "Dua Lipa walking the Versace SS22 show is EXACTLY what we needed."

Dua Lipa opened the show in a black tailored suit jacket and skirt, which was paired with platform heels and gold jewelry. She followed up that breathtaking ensemble with a two-piece sequined crop top and skirt.

At the end of the show, Dua Lipa joined Donatella Versace as the designer took a bow.

The Versace Twitter account proved how instrumental Dua Lipa was to the spring/summer collection by revealing that the models walked to the beat of the singer's Future Nostalgia album. "Let's get physical - we returned to #MFW with a physical show opened and closed by #DuaLipa and soundtracked by hits from her #FutureNostalgia album," the fashion house tweeted

photos
Best Looks at Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022

Dua Lipa was joined on the runway by Lourdes Leon, Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid, who is her close friend and the sister of her boyfriend Anwar Hadid

To see Versace's latest designs, as modeled by Dua Lipa, Gigi and others, check out the gallery below!

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Dua Lipa
Luca Bruno/AP/Shutterstock
Lourdes Leon
Luca Bruno/AP/Shutterstock
Naomi Campbell
Luca Bruno/AP/Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images
Dua Lipa
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Irina Shayk
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Luca Bruno/AP/Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Stella Maxwell
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Addison Rae
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Benjamin Mascolo & Bella Thorne
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Becky G
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Chiara Ferragni

