Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Why Julianne Moore Was "Terrified" to Return to Her Musical Theater Roots With Dear Evan Hansen

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 24, 2021 9:28 PMTags
MoviesTVExclusivesAmy AdamsJulianne MooreShowsDaily PopNBCU
Watch: "Dear Evan Hansen" Stars Ben Platt & Julianne Moore Dish

Julianne Moore has played an FBI agent, an adult film star and a professor, but the Oscar winner has never done one thing onscreen: sing! 

Thanks to movie musical Dear Evan Hansen, Moore returns to her roots—but even she admitted to being intimidated by the role. 

"The last time I sang in a musical onstage was in high school in The Music Man," Moore exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 24. "So for a while, I was terrified." 

Thankfully, co-star Ben Platt who originated the titular role on Broadway, helped ease any of Moore's stage fright. "Ben was so wonderful to be with," the Lisey's Story actor gushed. "He's so committed. He's just a beautiful performer so I just loved being with him every day."

And, fellow Woman in the Window star Amy Adams' passion for the project eased tensions. "I think the reason I was cast was I kind of sought it out because I saw the play and the musical and I was such a big fan," Adams said.

photos
The Cast of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist on Their Favorite Musical Numbers

She continued, "I just really wanted to be a part of bringing this to the big screen, so it could reach a broader audience." 

Platt agreed, noting, "Amy and Julianne are veterans and icons and idols for a reason. It's really inspiring to see." 

Watch the full interview above to hear why Platt calls his character a "difficult mind space to be in all the time," plus see more of the cast's love fest on the red carpet.

Dear Evan Hansen is in theaters Friday, Sept. 24.

Trending Stories

1

Marc Anthony Debuts Surprise Romance at Billboard Latin Music Awards

2

See Every Stylish Photo From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's NYC Trip

3

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes Break Up 4 Months After Baby Boy's Birth

4

Michael K. Williams' Cause of Death Revealed

5

Chris Cuomo Accused of Sexual Harassment By Former Boss

Latest News

See Meghan McCain's Shady Response to The View's COVID Debacle

Dua Lipa Makes Surprise Runway Debut at Versace's Fashion Week Show

Exclusive

Why Julianne Moore Was "Terrified" to Sing in Dear Evan Hansen

Kate Middleton Reacts to "Tragic" Murder of Teacher Sabina Nessa

The MixtapE! Presents Maluma, Natti Natasha and More New Music Musts

Everything We Know About The Flight Attendant Season 2

Madonna Says This Star Is "Definitely" in Contention for Biopic Role