Why Julianne Moore Was "Terrified" to Return to Her Musical Theater Roots With Dear Evan Hansen

Watch : "Dear Evan Hansen" Stars Ben Platt & Julianne Moore Dish

Julianne Moore has played an FBI agent, an adult film star and a professor, but the Oscar winner has never done one thing onscreen: sing!

Thanks to movie musical Dear Evan Hansen, Moore returns to her roots—but even she admitted to being intimidated by the role.

"The last time I sang in a musical onstage was in high school in The Music Man," Moore exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 24. "So for a while, I was terrified."

Thankfully, co-star Ben Platt who originated the titular role on Broadway, helped ease any of Moore's stage fright. "Ben was so wonderful to be with," the Lisey's Story actor gushed. "He's so committed. He's just a beautiful performer so I just loved being with him every day."

And, fellow Woman in the Window star Amy Adams' passion for the project eased tensions. "I think the reason I was cast was I kind of sought it out because I saw the play and the musical and I was such a big fan," Adams said.