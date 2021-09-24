The MixtapE! Presents Natti Natasha, Maluma, Karol G and More New Music Musts For Hispanic Heritage Month

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
More like: Welcome to the Billboard Latin Music Awards after-party.
We're on a high from last night's show, so that means we'll be blasting the winners' hits all weekend long. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we're celebrating the latest and greatest music across urbano, reggaeton, rap and more genres.
Karol G, Natti Natasha, Maluma and Myke Towers just released high-octane tracks with vibrant and cinematic music videos, while Coi Leray finally drops her TikTok smash "TWINNEM," which seems all but destined for the charts.
BIA hosts a massive dance party in Puerto Rico, as Zizzy and Princess Nokia pique our interest with their fresh feel.
What follows are our picks for the best of the best. Your playlist for the weekend of Sept. 24-26 has arrived. Enjoy!
Karol G — "SEJODIOTO"
Karol is wild and free in her new music video, doing donuts in a convertible with her friends and dancing seductively on a motorcycle. This single girl anthem makes it clear she isn't missing Anuel AA too much, as she compares a relationship to "prison" in her lyrics.
It's just the latest win for Karol, who was crowned the Hot Latin Songs Female Artist of the Year and Top Latin Albums Female Artist of the Year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 23.
Natti Natasha and Maluma — "Imposible Amor"
Crocodiles in swimming pools, breakfast in bed with a dog bowl, some bondage... Natti and Maluma show us their version of "toxic" love in the music video for their spicy collab, about refusing to change for your significant other.
Living up to her nickname as the "reggaeton queen," Natti even dons a sparkly choker reading "BOSS"—as if that wasn't already clear from her past hits with the Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny and Becky G.
Myke Towers — "Experimento"
Myke's experiment was obviously a huge success. The Puerto Rican rapper gave the world premiere performance of "Experimento" at the BLMAs, where he won for New Artist of the Year, and cast NBA player Terry Rozier and model Josie Canseco in his music video that simply oozes cool. The artist was partially inspired by Michael Jackson's beats when creating this song, off his forthcoming album Michael.
Coi Leray — "TWINNEM"
The singer—who is Black, Cape Verdean and Puerto Rican—has truly mastered the art of TikTok marketing. Days before the release of "TWINNEM" on Sept. 20, a snippet of the catchy chorus blew up on the dance app, with more than 100,000 fans dropping it low to the beat (or even doing push ups on cue!). A sensation before it was officially released, "TWINNEM" definitely proves her point: "That loyalty everything."
BIA feat. G Herbo — "BESITO"
BIA really did "Come through with the Spanglish," as one fan wrote on YouTube, with another saying, "She ate and left no crumbs." The musician said she had "so much fun shooting this in Puerto Rico," where she donned the country's flag as a cape, while rapping about fame and fortune. "I will share my man before I share my dinero," she says. "All this money in my bag, the only thing I necesito."
Princess Nokia feat. Yung Baby Tate — "Boys Are From Mars"
This is the R-rated take on the classic childhood rhyme. Princess Nokia infuses her dreamy sound into the lyrics, "Boys are from Mars / Girls are from Venus / Think with my heart / Think with your penis / Can't make me cum / But you think you're a genius." She then calls herself a "bad bitch" and encourages women to put their "average" men in their place. So, yes, we're blushing.
Zizzy — "Dans Club"
The AQUIHAYAQUIHAY member collaborated with Omizs and Aron Piper (who plays Ander Muñoz on Netflix's Elite) for this smooth number on his debut EP. Zizzy aims to "reinvent" reggaeton with Aura, telling Remezcla, "I think that my success will help Mexico get a bigger hold in different territories. This way, Slowly and other Mexican artists can get a foothold in countries like Spain, Venezuela, Chile, France, and Puerto Rico. My success is not just for me, I want to share it with everybody. I want to be one of the pillars of this movement."
Happy listening!