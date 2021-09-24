The MixtapE! Presents Natti Natasha, Maluma, Karol G and More New Music Musts For Hispanic Heritage Month

Watch : Karol G Tells How "Tusa" Collab With Nicki Minaj Happened

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

More like: Welcome to the Billboard Latin Music Awards after-party.

We're on a high from last night's show, so that means we'll be blasting the winners' hits all weekend long. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we're celebrating the latest and greatest music across urbano, reggaeton, rap and more genres.

Karol G, Natti Natasha, Maluma and Myke Towers just released high-octane tracks with vibrant and cinematic music videos, while Coi Leray finally drops her TikTok smash "TWINNEM," which seems all but destined for the charts.

BIA hosts a massive dance party in Puerto Rico, as Zizzy and Princess Nokia pique our interest with their fresh feel.