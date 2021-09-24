Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Every Must-See Look From Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Runway

From Gigi Hadid and Behati Prinsloo to Vanessa Hudgens and Irina Shayk, see what Hollywood's biggest stars wore on the runway at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.

Watch: Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Brings Out the Stars

Go on and take a bow, Rihanna.

After much anticipation, Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 premiered Friday, Sept. 24 on Amazon Prime with a star-studded group of performers, runway models and supporters.

As loyal fans quickly start shopping their favorite looks on Amazon, Rihanna is sharing tips on how you can be her next fabulous model.

"I love people that are confident and people that want to represent their space in this world," she previously told E! News' Justin Sylvester. "That's what this show is all about: representation. I want every viewer watching this show to say, ‘Wow! That's me.'"

Vol. 3 featured four sizzling collections including Caged Lace, Pleated Lamé, Cold Hearted Snake and Leather Tease. And while we highly recommend watching the show beginning to end, E! News is happy to share some of the highlights. 

Stars Attend Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 Show

From Gigi Hadid and Vanessa Hudgens' runway looks to Irina Shayk and Behati Prinsloo's model walk, prepare to turn up the heat with all the star sightings below

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Gigi Hadid
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Irina Shayk
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Joan Smalls
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Sabrina Carpenter
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Behati Prinsloo
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
BIA
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Soo Joo Park
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Lourdes Leon
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Emily Ratajkowski
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Cindy Crawford
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Troye Sivan
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Shaholly Ayers, Allie Weber & Janay Watson
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Rihanna
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Khalil Ghani
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Soo Joo Park, Shaholly Ayers, Bella Poarch, Mei Pang, Alek Wek & Emily Ratajkowski
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Nas
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Aarianna Johnson
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Lovisa Lager & Reese Thompson
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Ciarda Hall
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Raisa Flowers
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Soouizz, Omar Sesay & Godwin Asamoah
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Ricky Martin
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Sean Lyles
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Gabbriette
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Aylah Williams
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
BIA
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Memphis Murphy, Aylah Williams & Jane Noury
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Erykah Badu
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Mena Massoud & Vanessa Hudgens
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Thuso Mbedu
View More Photos From Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3: Star Sightings

