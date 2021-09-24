How Midnight Mass Is Different From The Haunting of Hill House & Bly Manor

Watch : "The Haunting of Hill House" Alums Reunite for "Midnight Mass"

The terrifyingly genius mind of Mike Flanagan has once again produced a terror tale for Netflix.

And, while we all may want it to be true, Midnight Mass, Flanagan's latest project for the streamer, is not a third installment of his critically acclaimed The Haunting of series. This may be confusing for some, as the new horror story has several actors who've appeared in The Haunting of Hill House and/or The Haunting of Bly Manor, including Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, Rahul Kohli, Annabeth Gish, Robert Longstreet, Samantha Sloyan and Alex Essoe.

But, as Hill House alum and current Midnight Mass star Sloyan exclusively explained to E! News, this is where the comparison ends. "It is a stand alone [series]," she said. "Crockett Island is a world within itself, and it is not connected to Bly or Hill House."

Yet, she did promise that you will see "Flanagan's bits sprinkled throughout." For instances, she said eagle-eyed fans may spot a call back to Flanagan's 2016 Netflix film Hush, as the book written by Maddie Young (Siegel) in the film is located in the background of Midnight Mass.