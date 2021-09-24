Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates Her "Real Friendship" With Willie Garson in Touching Tribute

Watch : "Sex and the City" Star Willie Garson Dead at 57

A farewell to an icon.

Willie Garson, known for playing Carrie Bradshaw's BFF Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, died on Sept. 21 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 57.

Following news of his death, Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram on Friday, Sept. 24 to mourn her co-star and close friend.

"It's been unbearable. Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship," she wrote with a collage of photos. "A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ."

Sarah continued, "Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface."