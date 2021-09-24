Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Pregnant Jeannie Mai Gets Real About the Bra That Caters to the "Ever-Changing Needs" of Her Boobs

Wacoal's Flawless Comfort Wire Free Bra is a must whether you're expecting or not.

E-comm: Jeannie Mai's Favorite Pregnancy BraJon Kopaloff/Getty Images

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The bra you wear can change everything, and The Real's Jeannie Mai can second that!

After revealing she is expecting her first child with husband Jeezy earlier this week, the Dancing With the Stars alum took to Instagram to get real about her changing body. 

"These boobs have completely changed in size," the star revealed in an Instagram post. "I've practically resorted to just wearing sports bras because no pre-baby bras out there can support the ever-changing needs of my ladies. Until I met the new love of my life; that's any bra from Wacoal. Oh my god, Wacoal bras are my favorite bra for this journey. They have the perfect fit, they're flexible and they're so effortless."

Besides the Flawless Comfort Wire Free Bra being uber-comfortable, we can see why Jeannie loves this bra so much. It's available in sizes XS-2XL and delivers an adjustable fit to perfectly contour to your body. Whether you're pregnant or not, this bra will keep your girls in position whether you're co-hosting a TV show or running errands. No bulges, discomfort or wires! 

Without further ado, you can shop the bra for yourself below. And remember: Happy boobs, happy life!

Bachelor Alums Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Share Hospital Bag Essentials

Flawless Comfort Wire Free Bra

"The Flawless Comfort Wire Free Bra is the best bra hands down," Jeannie revealed in an Instagram video. "It's so good for my pregnancy and it's so smooth, so you can wear it under anything." The bra also includes lightweight foam cups set in a comfort frame for additional modesty and support. Additionally, it comes in three versatile hues!

$62
Wacoal

Ready for more celeb baby must-haves? Up next: Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon share the baby products they've bought in preparation for becoming first-time parents.

