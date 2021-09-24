Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

A Teen Wolf Movie Is Happening: Everything We Know About the Cast and More

Four years after saying goodbye to Teen Wolf, Paramount+ announced that the supernatural teen drama will be back in a new way, a feature film!

By Alyssa Ray Sep 24, 2021 5:41 PMTags
MoviesTVMTVTeen WolfCelebritiesTyler Posey
Watch: Tyler Posey & Colton Haynes Reenact Iconic "Teen Wolf" Scene

Teen Wolf will be howling its way back into your life in the near future.

On the fourth anniversary of the MTV supernatural drama's series finale, Sept. 24, Paramount+ announced that a Teen Wolf movie will be heading to the streaming service. This update comes amid Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis' multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studios.

Of course, with the creator at the helm, we can't say we're surprised to learn that talks are underway with the original cast, which includes Tyler PoseyDylan O'BrienHolland Roden and more.

As for what fans can expect from the new movie? The streamer teased, "A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night."

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

Per the description, Scott McCall (Posey) is no longer a teen, but still very much the Alpha werewolf, noting, only he "can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."

 

MTV

We always expected that Teen Wolf would come back in some shape or form, as, back in 2017, a reboot was teased just as the original series was ending.

At the time, an anthology of sorts had been pitched, with MTV president Chris McCarthy telling The Hollywood Reporter, "We are talking with [Davis] about how do we actually keep that franchise alive. And the beauty of the evolution of media is you can see the series going on through a series of podcasts and then see a resurrection of a new class in a couple years."

Looks like they've followed through with this plan!

Trending Stories

1

Gabby Petito Confirmed Dead as Autopsy Determines Manner of Death

2

Marc Anthony Debuts Surprise Romance at Billboard Latin Music Awards

3

Brian Laundrie’s Family Reacts After Gabby Petito Is Confirmed Dead

photos
11 Secrets About Teen Wolf Revealed

Fans of Davis can also look forward to a new supernatural series, Wolf Pack, which is based off the book series by Edo Van Belkom. The just-announced show, which will have Davis as showrunner, follows teenagers who've come together after a California wildfire awakens a haunting creature unafraid to cause chaos. Before long, they realize they're connected in an unexpected way: They're all werewolves.

Intrigued? We know we are.

For any and all Teen Wolf updates, click here.

Trending Stories

1

Gabby Petito Confirmed Dead as Autopsy Determines Manner of Death

2

Marc Anthony Debuts Surprise Romance at Billboard Latin Music Awards

3

Brian Laundrie’s Family Reacts After Gabby Petito Is Confirmed Dead

4

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes Break Up 4 Months After Baby Boy's Birth

5

Loni Love Defends Jeannie Mai From Ex-Husband's Alleged Insults

Latest News

Creepy Cool Halloween Decor That's Giving Us All the Chills

Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates "Real Friendship" With Willie Garson

Exclusive

Dr. Drew Shares How He Taught His Daughter About Sex

Jeannie Mai Gets Real About Her "Favorite Bra" for Pregnancy

Controlling Britney Spears Doc Explores Bombshell New Claims

A Teen Wolf Movie Is Happening: Everything We Know

Update!

More Proof Kelly Clarkson Is Ready to Move On From Brandon Blackstock