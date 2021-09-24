A Teen Wolf Movie Is Happening: Everything We Know About the Cast and More

Teen Wolf will be howling its way back into your life in the near future.
On the fourth anniversary of the MTV supernatural drama's series finale, Sept. 24, Paramount+ announced that a Teen Wolf movie will be heading to the streaming service. This update comes amid Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis' multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studios.
Of course, with the creator at the helm, we can't say we're surprised to learn that talks are underway with the original cast, which includes Tyler Posey, Dylan O'Brien, Holland Roden and more.
As for what fans can expect from the new movie? The streamer teased, "A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night."
Per the description, Scott McCall (Posey) is no longer a teen, but still very much the Alpha werewolf, noting, only he "can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."
We always expected that Teen Wolf would come back in some shape or form, as, back in 2017, a reboot was teased just as the original series was ending.
At the time, an anthology of sorts had been pitched, with MTV president Chris McCarthy telling The Hollywood Reporter, "We are talking with [Davis] about how do we actually keep that franchise alive. And the beauty of the evolution of media is you can see the series going on through a series of podcasts and then see a resurrection of a new class in a couple years."
Looks like they've followed through with this plan!
Fans of Davis can also look forward to a new supernatural series, Wolf Pack, which is based off the book series by Edo Van Belkom. The just-announced show, which will have Davis as showrunner, follows teenagers who've come together after a California wildfire awakens a haunting creature unafraid to cause chaos. Before long, they realize they're connected in an unexpected way: They're all werewolves.
Intrigued? We know we are.
