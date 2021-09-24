Chris Cuomo Accused of Sexual Harassment By Former Boss

Watch : Chris Cuomo Gives Update on 14-Year-Old Son's Coronavirus Recovery

Chris Cuomo's former boss at ABC News, Shelley Ross, has accused him of sexually harassing her in 2005.

The former executive producer at the network brought forth the allegations against the CNN anchor in a piece published in The New York Times on Friday, Sept. 24.

In the article, Ross said the alleged incident took place at a going-away party for a colleague in New York. She was serving as an executive producer for an ABC entertainment special at the time after working as Cuomo's executive producer at Primetime Live.

"I was at the party with my husband, who sat behind me on an ottoman sipping his Diet Coke as I spoke with work friends," she wrote. "When Mr. Cuomo entered the Upper West Side bar, he walked toward me and greeted me with a strong bear hug while lowering one hand to firmly grab and squeeze the cheek of my buttock. 'I can do this now that you're no longer my boss,' he said to me with a kind of cocky arrogance. 'No you can't,' I said, pushing him off me at the chest while stepping back, revealing my husband, who had seen the entire episode at close range. We quickly left."