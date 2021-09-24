The View's Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro Test Positive for COVID-19 Before Kamala Harris Interview

This moment will likely go down in TV history.
On Friday, Sept. 24, The View was set to interview Vice President Kamala Harris in a rare in-studio appearance. But in the middle of the show, co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were asked to step away from the table after their COVID-19 tests came back positive.
"Since this is going to be a major news stories any minute now, what happened is Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID," Joy Behar revealed after a sudden commercial break. "No matter how hard we try, these things happen. They probably have a breakthrough case and they'll be okay I'm sure because they're both vaccinated...the vice president is being prepped for her arrival."
She continued, "Everyone's getting all cleaned up. She'll be out here in a second. In the meantime, until she gets out here, maybe the audience would like to participate."
Members of the audience, who were all wearing masks, proceeded to ask non-related questions to the remaining co-hosts, Behar and Sara Haines, during a live Q&A.
Soon after, Behar revealed an update that the interview with the vice president would continue with a twist. Harris would be appearing remotely in another room within the ABC News building.
According to a White House official, the vice president "had no contact with hosts prior to the show." E! News has reached out to The View for additional comment.
Ultimately, Harris was able to participate in a shorter interview where she called Navarro and Hostin "tough girls." And despite all the twists and turns of the morning, she was able to announce the administration's effort to invest $1.2 billion in broadband access for school children across the country.
For season 24, The View co-hosts including Whoopi Goldberg filmed virtually from their homes. When season 25 kicked off earlier this month, the cast and crew returned to the studio and followed COVID-19 protocols.
The coronavirus pandemic has been a common "Hot Topic" on the show with the co-hosts all voicing their support for vaccines. In addition, Hostin previously revealed that her mother-in-law and father-in-law both passed away from COVID-19 in 2020.
The View airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings online.