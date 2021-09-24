Why RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Is Calling Jen Shah a "F––king Liar"

She's ready to disengage.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks is done with co-star Jen Shah's denial. In an exclusive sneak peek at the new Bravo episode, airing Sunday, Sept. 26, Meredith calls out Jen's alleged social media bullying of her son, Brooks Marks.
"I heard you with my own ears publicly talk about, 'Well, Brooks has never seen a vagina.' Those are negative, homophobic, micro-aggressions for a young adult who has not determined where he stands," Meredith tells Jen during a cast ski trip. "It is horribly painful for someone to be pressured to talk about something they're not ready to talk about."
Meredith continues, "It has to stop. Enough is enough, and I need to know that you are against homophobic hate and that you support the LGBT community."
But, Jen is confused: "What are you talking about?" she snaps.
"I'm talking about reality," Meredith claps back.
Jen counters, "OK, so reality is, I am tired of like, sitting here and getting accused of stuff when I have never said anything."
But, Meredith has receipts. "Did you like a comment referring to my son as a 'sissy bitch'?" the jewelry designer says while pulling out her phone. After Jen denies it, Meredith shows her a tweet from the official Jen Shah account. "You don't know what's going on on your own Twitter?"
Jen firmly fires back, "I'm telling you, I didn't like it."
But, Meredith isn't hearing it. "Well, that's one of probably 20, 30 different comments that are aggressive and hostile towards my family," she explains.
And, Jen's continued denial only makes Meredith more frustrated. "What are you talking about?" Jen repeats. "I've never talked about Brooks' sexuality, and what is not fair is I have somebody that runs my stuff, so that is not me."
"It's your f––king Twitter, Jen!" Meredith yells before walking away from the group. "The denial is not what I will accept. I can't listen to the projecting, deflecting, denying anymore. She's a f––king liar."
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
