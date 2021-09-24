Why RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Is Calling Jen Shah a "F––king Liar"

Watch : Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself

She's ready to disengage.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks is done with co-star Jen Shah's denial. In an exclusive sneak peek at the new Bravo episode, airing Sunday, Sept. 26, Meredith calls out Jen's alleged social media bullying of her son, Brooks Marks.

"I heard you with my own ears publicly talk about, 'Well, Brooks has never seen a vagina.' Those are negative, homophobic, micro-aggressions for a young adult who has not determined where he stands," Meredith tells Jen during a cast ski trip. "It is horribly painful for someone to be pressured to talk about something they're not ready to talk about."

Meredith continues, "It has to stop. Enough is enough, and I need to know that you are against homophobic hate and that you support the LGBT community."

But, Jen is confused: "What are you talking about?" she snaps.

"I'm talking about reality," Meredith claps back.