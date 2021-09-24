Jimmy Hayes' Widow Kristen Reflects on "Hardest, Worst Month" of Her Life After His Death

Touching on her family having to adjust to life after the tragedy, she continued, "Our lives were turned upside down. Words can't even come close to expressing how much I miss and need you so I'm not even gonna go there on here, but damn, this sucks."

As a professional hockey right winger, Jimmy played more than 330 games throughout his career for four teams, including the Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers, and Chicago Blackhawks.