Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

It wasn't just the seasons changing this week.

As celebs said goodbye to summer, they welcomed fall by making dramatic hair transformations, with stars like Mandy Moore and Elizabeth Olsen debuting their new hairstyles at the 2021 Emmys.

And Fashion Week also proved to be a popular destination to show off a big change as Courtney Love rocked a chic pixie cut and a Gossip Girl fan-fave stepped out looking unrecognizable with a blonde mullet that would have the entire Upper East Side buzzing. Oh, and did we mention Amelia Hamlin said goodbye to her eyebrows for her runway debut in London?

Plus, a Grey's Anatomy actress unveiled her latest look that may just make its way on-screen.