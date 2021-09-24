Why Coco Austin Let Her and Ice-T's 5-Year-Old Daughter Chanel Wear "Mini" Nail Tips to School

The internet has some thoughts on Coco Austin letting daughter Chanel wear "mini" nail tips.

On Sept. 23, the model—who shares the 5-year-old child with husband Ice-T—raised eyebrows after sharing a photo of Chanel's French manicure online. However, as Coco pointed out, it was only for a specific school event.

"School Picture day!!" Coco captioned the snapshot, which also showed the kindergartener wearing a red cardigan over her school uniform and matching bows around her pigtails. "For the special occasion I let Chanel do mini tips to her nails..I love doing her hair.. my little doll baby is what I call her.... @babychanelnicole."

It wasn't long before followers sounded off in the comments section about the manicure.

"I'm sorry but no to tips and makeup at her age," one wrote. "Let her be an adorable little 5 year old." Asked another, "Why would you put nails on a 5-year-old? What's up with the make up? No need for all of that. That's to [sic] much."