Inside the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Fashion Show With Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski & More

Just like Rihanna herself, her brand Savage X Fenty celebrates confidence and inclusivity. The styles are unique with a wide range of sizes at an accessible price point. For the third year in a row, the fashion show is so star-studded with special appearances from Gigi Hadid, Normani, Emily Ratajkowski, Vanessa Hudgens, Irina Shayk, Ricky Martin, Sabrina Carpenter, Nas, Cindy Crawford, Troye Sivan, and more. And, of course, the music and makeup are unbelievable, this is Rihanna's event, after all.

If you're bummed you didn't get an invite to the event, you can watch it on Amazon Prime. And, then there's the best part of it all: you can shop the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 pieces now from Amazon. Vol. 3 blessed us with four collections: Caged Lace, Pleated Lamé, Cold Hearted Snake, and Leather Tease.

If you're ready to "Work Work Work Work" it in some Rihanna-designed lingerie, check out some of our favorite pieces from the four collections below.