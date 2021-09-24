Inside the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Fashion Show With Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Just like Rihanna herself, her brand Savage X Fenty celebrates confidence and inclusivity. The styles are unique with a wide range of sizes at an accessible price point. For the third year in a row, the fashion show is so star-studded with special appearances from Gigi Hadid, Normani, Emily Ratajkowski, Vanessa Hudgens, Irina Shayk, Ricky Martin, Sabrina Carpenter, Nas, Cindy Crawford, Troye Sivan, and more. And, of course, the music and makeup are unbelievable, this is Rihanna's event, after all.
If you're bummed you didn't get an invite to the event, you can watch it on Amazon Prime. And, then there's the best part of it all: you can shop the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 pieces now from Amazon. Vol. 3 blessed us with four collections: Caged Lace, Pleated Lamé, Cold Hearted Snake, and Leather Tease.
If you're ready to "Work Work Work Work" it in some Rihanna-designed lingerie, check out some of our favorite pieces from the four collections below.
Savage X Fenty Pleated Lamé Bed Jacket, Bralette & Shorts
The Pleated Lamé collection reminds us all that going to sleep can be glamorous. The bed jacket is super chic to sleep in, but you can easily wear this as part of an ensemble outside of your bedroom. This bralette is far from your standard bralette with its metallic pleats. It even has a hidden mesh under-layer to give you an extra boost of support. These cheeky shorts have a keyhole button at the back with a button closure.
Savage X Fenty Women's Leather Tease Vinyl Bustier
Step out of the norm and embrace the vinyl from the Leather Tease Collection. This bustier has underwire, a power mesh back, and adjustable straps, which all provide ample support.
Savage X Fenty Caged Lace Unlined Balconette Bra & High-Waist Brazilian
If you love bright colors, go for the lime version of the Caged Lace Balconette Bra and High-Waist Brazilian. However, if you prefer a more classic option, the Iridescent Vintage Floral Lace pieces are made with a stunning white fabric.
Savage X Fenty Caged Lace Unlined Bra with Tie & Caged Lace Thong with Tie
This bra's removable ties wrap around the waist to create a unique look. And if you love a coordinated set, the matching panties also have ties at the side.
Savage X Fenty Cold-Hearted Snake Asymmetrical Lace Catsuit
You will feel like a total baddie in this full-length catsuit. It's a definite confidence booster, which is also available in teal.
Savage X Fenty Leather Tease Vinyl Bandeau Bralette & Bikini Panties
This vinyl bralette is just fire. You can wear it as lingerie or as a top. There are so many styling possibilities with this one, but there's one thing to be sure of: you will look and feel great. The vinyl panties are the perfect complement to the bandeau and the faux snaps are an intriguing touch.
