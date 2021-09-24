Marc Anthony Debuts Surprise Romance at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Marc Anthony showed off his new romance at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
On Thursday, Sept. 23, the 53-year-old "I Need to Know" singer walked the red carpet with Madu Nicola, where the pair enjoyed a high-profile smooch. Marc wore a white shirt and dark pants, while Madu looked glamorous in a long black gown.
Earlier in the evening, Madu took to her private Instagram to share a photo of her look from home before arriving at the awards ceremony. Makeup artist Jamie Harper, who was Marc's groomer for the event, reposted the pic to her Instagram Story.
Jamie also shared footage of Marc and Madu kissing on the carpet, adding the caption, "The night is young @latinbillboards ! Can't wait to see the performance!"
For his part, Marc didn't post anything publicly about Madu, but he did post an image to Instagram of himself during the event. He included the caption, "Getting ready for show time @latinbillboards."
Marc and model Shannon De Lima, who tied the knot in November 2014, finalized their divorce in February 2017. He and Jennifer Lopez divorced in 2014 after 10 years of marriage, and they share 13-year-old twins Emme and Max Muñiz.
In April, a source close to the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer, 52, told E! News that Marc had "stepped up" and been a big help when she and Alex Rodriguez ended their engagement earlier this year.
"He's a great dad and has been there for Jennifer and the kids," the insider said at the time.
