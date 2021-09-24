Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

From Maluma and Bad Bunny, to Kali Uchis and Natti Natasha, find out which global hit-makers were crowned winners at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Tonight belongs to the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards!

The hottest talent in Latin music and beyond came together for a jam-packed ceremony celebrating the chart-topping hits from over the past year. Held Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. and airing on Telemundo, fans enjoyed live performances from the likes of Camila CabelloJhay CortezKarol G, Marc AnthonyNatti Natasha and Prince Royce.

With 22 nominationsBad Bunny clocked in as the most-decorated finalist, followed by Maluma with 11 and J Balvin with nine. While female performers were shut out of contention for Artist of the Year, Karol G, Kali Uchis, Rosaliá and Selena Gomez represented for the ladies in other categories. 

This year's Billboard Latin Music Awards also coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month. Winners and honorees are decided based on Billboard's chart data from Feb. 1, 2020 through Aug. 7, 2021. 

Check out the complete list of winners below!

Artist of the Year

Anuel AA
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna

New Artist of the Year

Camilo
Eslabon Armado
Kali Uchis
WINNER: Myke Towers
Rauw Alejandro

Crossover Artist of the Year

WINNER: Black Eyed Peas
Dua Lipa
Ne-Yo
Nicki Minaj
The Weeknd

Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo

Hot Latin Song of the Year

WINNER: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
Kali Uchis, "Telepatía"
Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"
Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event

WINNER: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
Bad Bunny & Rosalía, "La Noche De Anoche"
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"
Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male

Anuel AA
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Jhay Cortez
Maluma

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female

Kali Uchis
WINNER: Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Selena Gomez

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

WINNER: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Los Dos Carnales

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year

Epic
Interscope
WINNER: Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
"Hot Latin Songs" Casa Disquera del Año

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year

Aura Music
Duars
WINNER: Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino

Latin Airplay Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"
WINNER: Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"
Ozuna, Karol G & Myke Towers, "Caramelo"
Prince Royce, "Carita de Inocente"

Latín Airplay Label of the Year

Remex
Rimas
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina

Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year

Aura Music
Fonovisa
Rimas
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino

Sales Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
WINNER: Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul "Mamacita"
Karol G & Nicki Minaj, "Tusa"
Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Streaming Song of the Year

WINNER: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
Bad Bunny "Yo Perreo Sola"
Bad Bunny, "Vete"
Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy & Ñengo Flow, "Safaera"
Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"  

Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo

Top Latin Album of the Year

Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir
WINNER: Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Maluma, Papi Juancho

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male

Anuel AA
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female

Becky G
Kali Uchis
WINNER: Karol G
Selena Gomez
Shakira

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Black Eyed Peas
WINNER: Eslabon Armado
Los Legendarios

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year

Glad Empire
Rancho Humilde
WINNER: Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year

Del
Real Hasta La Muerte
WINNER: Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

Camilo
Enrique Iglesias
Kali Uchis
Luis Fonsi
WINNER: Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

CNCO
WINNER: Maná
Mau y Ricky
Piso 21
Reik

Latin Pop Song of the Year

WINNER: Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul "Mamacita"
Kali Uchis "Telepatía"
Reik, Farruko & Camilo "Si Me Dices Que Sí"
Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro & Manuel Turizo "TBT"
Shakira & Anuel AA "Me Gusta"

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year

Epic
Rimas
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year

Real Hasta La Muerte
Rimas
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
WK

Latin Pop Album of the Year

Camilo, Mis Manos
Camilo, Por Primera Vez
WINNER: Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Piso 21, El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo
Selena Gomez, Revelación

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year

Interscope Geffen A&M
Sony Music Latin
Thirty Tigers
WINNER: Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year

Capitol Latin
Hecho a Mano
Sony Music Latin
WINNER: Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo

Carlos Vives
Elvis Crespo
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
WINNER: Romeo Santos

Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

WINNER: Aventura
Gente de Zona
La Sonora Dinamita
Monchy & Alexandra
N'Klabe

Tropical Song of the Year

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony, "De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta"
Marc Anthony, "Un Amor Eterno"
Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers & Flow La Movie, "Travesuras"
WINNER: Prince Royce, "Carita de Inocente"
Prince Royce, "Lotería"

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year

El Cartel
LP
Pina
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year

El Cartel
Hecho a Mano
Pina
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
WK

Tropical Albums of the Year

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, En Cuarentena
Frankie Ruiz, The Greatest Salsa Ever, Vol. 1
Gloria Estefan, Brazil305
WINNER: Prince Royce, Alter Ego
Sonora Ponceña, Hegemonía Musical

Tropical Albums Label of the Year

Discos Fuentes
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Zacarías Ferreira

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year

Norte
Premium Latin
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Top Stop

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo

WINNER: Christian Nodal
El Fantasma
Junior H
Lenin Ramírez
Natanael Cano

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

WINNER: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Los Ángeles Azules
Los Dos Carnales

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg, "Que Maldición"
El Fantasma & Los Dos Carnales, "Cabrón y Vago"
WINNER: Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, "Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo"
Los Dos Carnales, "El Envidioso"

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year

Afinarte
Lizos
Remex
Sony Music Latin
WINNER: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year

Afinarte
Disa
WINNER: Fonovisa
Lizos
Remex

Regional Mexican Albums of the Year

Christian Nodal, Ayayay!
Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
WINNER: Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal
Eslabon Armado, Vibras de Noche
Junior H, Atrapado En Un Sueño

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year

Afinarte
DEL
Rancho Humilde
Sony Music Latin
WINNER: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year

Afinarte
WINNER: DEL
Fonovisa
Lizos
Rancho Humilde

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo

Anuel AA
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Jowell & Randy
WINNER: Los Legendarios
Play-N-Skillz
Wisin & Yandel
Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
Bad Bunny "Yo Perreo Sola"
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"
WINNER: Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year

Glad Empire
Rimas
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year

Aura
La Industria
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
WINNER: Universal Music Latino

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year

Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir
WINNER: Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Maluma, Papi Juancho

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year

Glad Empire
Rich
WINNER: Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year

Aura
Real Hasta La Muerte
WINNER: Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino 

Songwriter of the Year

Anuel AA
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Edgar ‘Edge' Barrera
J Balvin
Tainy

Publisher of the Year

WINNER: RSM Publishing, ASCAP
Sony Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP
Universal Music Corp, ASCAP
WC Music Corp, ASCAP

Publishing Corporation of the Year

Kobalt Music
RSM Publishing
WINNER: Sony Music Publishing
Universal Music
Warner Chappell Music

Producer of the Year

Mora
Ovy On The Drums
Sky Rompiendo
Súbelo Neo
WINNER: Tainy

