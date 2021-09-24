Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Becky G Brings It Back to the Block Like J.Lo at Latin Billboards

Tonight belongs to the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards!

The hottest talent in Latin music and beyond came together for a jam-packed ceremony celebrating the chart-topping hits from over the past year. Held Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. and airing on Telemundo, fans enjoyed live performances from the likes of Camila Cabello, Jhay Cortez, Karol G, Marc Anthony, Natti Natasha and Prince Royce.

With 22 nominations, Bad Bunny clocked in as the most-decorated finalist, followed by Maluma with 11 and J Balvin with nine. While female performers were shut out of contention for Artist of the Year, Karol G, Kali Uchis, Rosaliá and Selena Gomez represented for the ladies in other categories.

This year's Billboard Latin Music Awards also coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month. Winners and honorees are decided based on Billboard's chart data from Feb. 1, 2020 through Aug. 7, 2021.

Check out the complete list of winners below!