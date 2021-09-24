Why Carly Pearce Is Proud to Say She's Happy Now After "Painful" Year of Change

Watch : Carly Pearce Knocked Out Her Front Teeth Before 2020 CMAs

The comeback is always greater than the setback.

Just within the past couple of months, Carly Pearce has found herself touring with close friends Lady A and being nominated for multiple 2021 CMA Awards, including Female Vocalist of the Year. If that wasn't impressive enough, the 31-year-old country singer recently released her new album 29: Written in Stone, which debuted at the top of the country charts on Sept. 17.

But as the musician reflects on her personal and professional accomplishments, Carly can't help but look back at how far she's come.

"I think anytime you go through something painful and unexpected, you have a decision to make: Is this going to define you or refine you and for me, I feel like this chapter in my life refined me and will only make me better in my next chapter," she exclusively shared with E! News. "And I think, hindsight is always 20/20. And for me, I learned a lot through that relationship. Now, I know better as I enter into a new one."

Back in June 2020, Carly filed for divorce from fellow country singer Michael Ray after eight months of marriage. She recently started quietly dating former MLB player Riley King.