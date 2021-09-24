Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Bad Bunny and Girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri Finally Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Bad Bunny and longtime girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri turned heads while making their red carpet debut at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 23.

Bad Bunny and girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri finally made their red carpet debut, and it's been a long time coming. 

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the 27-year-old music superstar, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, walked the carpet with Gabriela at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Bad Bunny wore a sky blue suit, while Gabriela rocked a multi-colored dress. In the photo below, the jewelry designer could be seen clutching Bad Bunny's arm as he gave a serious look to the camera.

For his May 2020 cover story with Rolling Stone, the "Dakiti" vocalist discussed his relationship and explained why it took himself several years to feel comfortable being open about Gabriela with the public. The pair met in 2017 while he was having a meal with his dad and brother at a restaurant in his native Puerto Rico. 

"Do people really think I'm spending quarantine alone?" Bad Bunny asked during the interview. "No! I am with someone, she is very special in my life. This quarantine has made me understand that she is the best companion I could have."

When asked at the time what made him finally share his relationship with the world, he said, "I am happy with her. [People] don't know she has helped me a lot in emotional aspects when I needed it the most."

Bad Bunny, who led the nominees at this year's Billboard Latin Music Awards with a whopping 22, told E! News during an exclusive interview in December 2020 that his third album, El Último Tour Del Mundo, which had dropped the month prior, was particularly special for him. 

"It's my new baby," he said at the time. "I worked on it during the quarantine. It's a different album than my other ones. This new album has more feelings and, sometimes, sadness, but it has a lot of me."

Click here to see every star's red carpet look at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

